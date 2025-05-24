Frankenmuth Dog Bowl 2025

This Memorial Day weekend dog lovers are flocking to Frankenmuth, Michigan, for the annual Dog Bowl. It’s a series of events in which dogs compete - some with others of their breed (such as the Border Collie sheep herding) and some that are mixed-breed events, like Silly Pet Tricks and the Talking/Howling Competition (always a crowd favorite). In addition to the competitions, there’s a Hot Air Balloon event and a canine river cruise.

Whether you go to Frankenmuth or just plan to enjoy a backyard barbecue, most pet owners want to include their furry friends in the festivities. If you will be out in the sunshine, protect your pet from sunburn on its nose and ears. Be sure to use a product specifically formulated for the type of pet you have; don’t use products intended for humans on an animal, whether it’s sunscreen, or insect repellent or anything else. It could make your pet sick if ingested.

Take plenty of fresh water along for both you and your pet. Remember that alcohol can be poisonous for your furry buddy, so stick to water for your pet. Don’t share rich or spicy foods with your four-footed friend, especially anything that contains onions, grapes, raisins, avocado or chocolate.

Most importantly: if you take your pet with you on this holiday weekend, or any warm day – DO NOT leave your pet alone in the car. On an 85-degree day, in the shade, with the windows cracked, temperatures inside the car can reach an uncomfortable 90 degrees in just minutes; in the sun, temperatures can rise to over 150 degrees. Lastly, if your pet is with you, skip the fireworks. The loud explosions can be painful for animals’ sensitive ears.

Not all of us can make it to Frankenmuth, Michigan this weekend, but wherever you are, these few precautions can help make this Memorial Day a memorable one for all members of the family, including the furry ones, when you’re speaking of pets.

