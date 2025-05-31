Oops – I almost let the month go by without mentioning that May is National Pet Month – a time to celebrate all the love, joy and companionship that pets bring into our lives, a time to celebrate the connection – the bond – between us and our non-human family members. Two of every three households in America have at least one pet – and half of those have two or more pets.

The most popular pet is the dog, but more than 42 million homes have at least one cat. And there’s one statistic that may surprise you –homes with pets outnumber those with children!

It turns out that having a pet can influence where you choose to live. It some cases, restrictions may prevent pet owners from, say, renting an apartment in a particular area, but more often a pet may influence the choice a pet owner may make with regard to where they live. Factors such as green areas and walkability may make a human choose one neighborhood over another; also access to pet services such as veterinarians and groomers can make a difference.

National Pet Month is a good reminder to celebrate the companionship we get from our pets – not just the furry ones but the ones with feathers or scales. And it’s a time to support the efforts of shelters and organizations that help pets, either by rescue or sheltering or adoption.

So how can you celebrate National Pet Month? Maybe take your dog for a walk in the park, or even a different area from where you usually walk. Take your buddy to a pet salon to get their coat spiffed up and maybe their claws clipped. Buy a new toy. Take new pictures of your pet, and post them on social media for all to see how much you care about your friend. Maybe even offer a treat or two that you know your pet will enjoy.

Finally, celebrate National Pet Month by donating your time or money to a shelter or rescue group, so another homeless animal might become someone’s new best friend, when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__