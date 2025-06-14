Fathers Day for Pets?

This Sunday is Father’s Day, a time when we honor fathers, grandfathers and father-figures for their contribution to their families. Male pets certainly are necessary in creating litters of puppies and kittens. But, are pets good fathers for their offspring?

In a wolf pack, we see a female (mother) wolf, and a male father wolf and cubs. The father wolf is the role model, teaching the youngsters how to survive, so that when they leave to form their own packs they have the necessary skills.

Dogs may have evolved from wolves, but in our modern civilized society they are no longer the hunters that ensure the pack’s survival. And as we domesticated them, we have become the parent figure for dogs so they don’t have to hunt for food or guard the pack. Often care is up to the mom and the human family members to care for the litter. It is advised to separate the male dog from the female until the pups are maybe six weeks old.

So what about litters of cats? Male cats are not always known for being great father figures. In fact, kittens in a single litter may even have different fathers. But male cats can be protective toward kittens, grooming them, playing with them and even guarding them. If you have a litter of kittens in a house with a male cat, be watchful to see how he reacts to them, but stay ready to intervene if you see any signs of aggression toward the babies.

Whether your pet is a canine or a feline, once the litter is weaned, please, take mama pet to the veterinarian and have her spayed. If your pet has not had a litter, please get her spayed now. And have your male pet neutered. He will live longer, be healthier and be a better pet. And it will help to reduce the number of unwanted puppies and kittens that never have a chance because there are just too many of them and not enough homes. Father’s Day is a good reminder to make sure your furry friend does not become a father, when you’re speaking of pets.

