Our cat, Gypsy, is a mostly-indoor pet. She will go outside with one of us for short periods but the rest of the time she is indoors. And being indoors can be, well, boring! So how can you keep your feline friend entertained this summer?

Gypsy does like toys with catnip either inside the toy or rubbed on the outside. Even more, she likes toys she can chase, so we play with her using a long stick with a string on the end tied to an enticing cat toy. It’s a big hit, and helps to keep her active, rather than just sleeping all day in the top of her cat tower.

The laser pointer is also a favorite. That red dot keeps her attention and she tries to catch it. There is nothing really to catch but it doesn’t stop her from trying. We never shine it directly into her eyes, which could damage her vision, but she loves to play with it.

A friend has a cat water fountain, which her cats like very much. She says it’s a better option than letting cats drink from the faucet. It must be cleaned periodically to prevent bacteria from building up. It’s still a good idea to keep a water bowl filled with clean water to ensure no pet goes unhydrated.

Of all the cat toys we have tried, bags and boxes are always a hit. Don’t b\Bring home groceries in a plastic bag but in a paper bag, and toss the empty bag on the floor, on its side. No cat can resist checking it out to see if it’s a good hiding spot. An empty cardboard box has the same attraction. We had one cat that would sit in a cardboard box and rip bits off the top edge. One day we realized the only thing left was the box bottom. We thought we would just toss it, when the cat came and sat on it, saying (we think), don’t mess with my box.

Playing with your feline friend is great way to show your love, and entertain your furry buddy, when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__