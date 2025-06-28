Walking the Dog When It's HOT!

Many cities in the Eastern part of the United States are experiencing record-breaking temperatures this year. And this is still June! That dangerous heat wave can pose a problem not just for us humans but for our furry friends, as well.

Something as ordinary as walking the dog can pose problems. One heat chart compared air temperatures to ground temps. When the air temperature is ninety degrees, concrete (like the sidewalk) is one hundred twenty-five degrees. And asphalt (like the road) is one hundred forty degrees! And the higher the air temperature, the hotter the surfaces. Artificial grass can be too hot. Even soil temperatures can rise to uncomfortable heat levels.

If the air temperature is above eighty degrees, before taking your dog for a walk test the ground temperature first by using your bare hand. If you cannot hold the back of your hand on the surface comfortably for seven-to-ten seconds, then it is too hot for your furry buddy. Walking a dog on a hot surface can be more than uncomfortable. In fact, walking your canine pal on surfaces that are too hot can cause serious injury to its paws, including painful burns and blisters.

If, as you walk, you notice your dog limping, check its paws. If the foot pads are swollen, or red or blistered, get your dog off that surface right away, and call your veterinarian. Your vet may suggest putting your furry buddy’s paws in cool water to help ease the pain – don’t use ice-cold water which could damage the paws. And you might put a small sock or bandage on any injured paw - but it would be better to keep that from happening.

By the way, it turns out, when you walk your dog matters as much as where . Consider taking your buddy out for a walk in the early morning or late evening, when the temperatures are lower and the risk of burned paws is reduced – just one more way to keep your best friend safe in the summer heat, when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__