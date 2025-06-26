Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

dog health

  • The dog has it figured out - the grass doesn't hurt its paws as much as the paved sidewalk!
    Commentary
    Walking the Dog When It's HOT!
    Don't walk your dog in the heat of the day; find a time in early morning or in the evening, and stay on the grassy areas! Remember, your pet is barefoot!