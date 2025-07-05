Hot Spots on Dogs

In the pet world, “hot spot” refers to a condition called pyotramatic dermatitis - a severe inflammation of the skin. You may notice your dog scratching or biting in one particular area on its body. Hot spots are caused by a bacterial infection, and can appear quickly. Hot spots are usually warm to the touch, and painfully itchy for the animal. They are most often found on dogs with thick coats, such as Golden Retrievers, German Shepherds, Cocker Spaniels. Thicker coats allow moisture to become trapped against the skin, making the area a friendly place for infection to take hold - but no breed is exempt. Pets with very short coats may have problems with hot spots, many times due to allergies.

Because of the intense itchy irritation, a dog will scratch, bite and chew the hot spot, and in the process infect other areas on its body. The animal can become miserable in a very short time. Hot spots need to be addressed quickly, to prevent additional spreading of the infection.

Visit your veterinarian, who may trim or shave the hair from the infected area. A good cleaning and an antihistamine or steroid shot will help relieve the itching. The vet may also prescribe an antibiotic for the infection and recommend an ointment to be applied to the hot spot to speed drying and healing.

Once treated, a hot spot should be much improved within 48 hours, and completely healed in a week. If your dog has suffered from one hot spot, be on the lookout because there is a greater likelihood that you’ll see the problem again.

The hot humid weather we have during the summer can increase the danger of hot spots for our pets. You can help protect your dog by brushing it often, to prevent matted fur, and to remove dead hair from its coat, which will keep the fur aerated. When it comes to hot spots, good grooming can do more than make your best friend look good – it can help it stay healthy, when you’re speaking of pets.

