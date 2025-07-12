Summer Travel with Your Pet

Many of us like to travel in the Summer, and some like to take our furry friends along rather than leaving them behind. If you take your pet with you on vacation, here are a few suggestions.

Consider where you will travel; if it includes crossing state lines, make sure your pet’s vaccinations are up to date for states you will be traveling through. Traveling internationally, you may need veterinary records regarding shots and blood tests.

A visit to your veterinarian can help to ensure your furry friend is up to date on medical requirements. Ask for a copy of your pet’s vaccination record. In addition, if you will be flying, you may need a “fit to fly” certificate. You might want to invest in pet travel insurance, always a plus if your buddy gets injured or becomes sick while away from home. The Insurance also may come in handy if you have to board your pet unexpectedly.

Having the right carrier can make it easier to move your pet where you need it to be. Again, if you are flying, the airlines may have specific requirements about the carrier for your furry buddy. They may also dictate whether your pet can fly in the cabin or if it must travel in the cargo compartment.

When packing, be sure to pack for your pet. You will need food and water bowls, pet food, medications your buddy may need, a blanket or bedding, maybe some toys.

If you are traveling in a car or other vehicle, plan for stops to give your buddy a chance to get out of its carrier and relieve itself. Make plans for your own meals, as you should not leave your pet in the vehicle unattended, especially in the summer heat.

Finally, consider how your best friend reacts in a moving vehicle. Some are so stressed that they can make themselves ill. If that’s your pet, you may decide to board your furry friend, or hire a pet sitter – or even vacation at home - and sometimes that can be the best option when you’re speaking of pets.

