Back to School Routine - Already?

It may be hard to believe, but the school year will start in less than two weeks in Tuscaloosa and Montgomery. Pets like routines, and when those routines change, it could cause some stress and even feelings of abandonment. As your kids head off to school, consider that your furry family member might not understand the change in your daily routine. What can you do to help your pet adjust to the new schedule?

One suggestion is to make it a positive experience for your buddy. If your kids take the bus to school, it might help your dog feel included by walking with you and your kids to the bus. Your cat might appreciate an extra treat or a few minutes of play time right before everyone leaves, to make it a positive experience.

With the kids gone during the day, your pet might feel lonely and bored. The cure for that is mental stimulation. A friend has a video of backyard birds that she schedules to play a couple times a day to keep her cat entertained. A coworker leaves a dog toy that is a treat puzzle for her furry buddy. Another friend takes her dog to a pet daycare because he loves playing with other dogs.

If your pet does stay home alone, make sure to pet-proof your home by putting medications and cleaning items in a cabinet or room that is inaccessible to your pet. Also consider items that may be in your child’s lunch bag or school supplies. Snacks sweetened with xylitol could harm your four-footed friend. Even crayons or markers, colored pencils, glue, could pose a risk to your pet. Look for school supplies that are pet-safe.

And if your furry buddy does stay home alone all day, one important thing to remember is to give your pet some extra attention when you do get home.

This can be an exciting and busy time for your family. Just remember to keep the four-legged family members happy – and safe - when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__

