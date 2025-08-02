When I’m speaking of pets, mostly I talk about dogs and cats because that’s what people think of when they hear the word “pets”. But today is special, because it’s National Goldfish Day!

I had a goldfish when I was about ten years old. It lived in a small one-gallon glass bowl. As I recall, it did not live very long, because I was not a good goldfish owner. Today, it is one of the most popular aquarium fish. Some goldfish (with proper care) can live as long as 20 years!

Start with a bowl or aquarium. Goldfish experts say you need at least 20 gallons per goldfish. Tap water may contain elements like chlorine that are not safe for fish. An alternative may be to use bottled water. Or you can use aged water, water that has been sitting out for a day or so; that will let the chlorine evaporate and make it safe for your fish – or you can remove it with a dechlorinator, available from your local pet store.

If you are using a tank and not a bowl, add a power filter and layer gravel on the bottom – again both are available from the pet store. Then you may add a few plants and decorations like driftwood and shells.

You will need to change the water regularly, about 10% per week. Also use a special vacuum to clean the gravel, which should get rid of any waste.

Now the food – the store where you got your fish and the tank can recommend the right food to feed your underwater friends. You want to feed them enough to be healthy but not so much that it pollutes the water. So, after feeding, remove any leftover food from the tank.

There are different types of goldfish to choose from. Some are larger than others and certain species live longer. But like any pet in your care, goldfish need proper care and feeding, and the right environment to thrive, when you’re speaking of pets.

