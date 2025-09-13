Support What's Important!

Have you ever watched the way an animal behaves around something it feels is important? Some animals are defensive of their food supply. A wild animal may be protective of its babies in the nest. Even usually playful pets may become less playful while nursing their litters. They don’t want anything to distract them from caring for their young. Many pets are protective of their owners – in fact they are so devoted that they will put themselves in danger to protect their people.

We humans are a lot like our animal friends – we make time and find resources for things we think are important. It may be our job, our spouse, our children, our church or our school. I hear news reports about war in Gaza, or life on Mars, or the assassination of a popular young political activist on a Utah university campus. And the easiest way for me to stay current on the news? I listen to Alabama Public Radio - and NPR.I like the fact that their reporters are familiar with the area they’re covering. So, when I hear news from, well, almost anywhere, I know I’m hearing it from someone who can not only tell me what’s going on but also help me put it in perspective – sort of see the big picture. And part of that picture includes Alabama Public Radio.

Today I want you remind you that Alabama Public Radio exists because you are out there listening. But cuts to federal funding eliminated support for public radio. That’s a huge blow to the budget. APR remains committed to bring you the best – in music, entertainment, and especially the news, but your help is needed – more than ever.

This is the Fall Fund Drive, a time for you to support something you think is important by making your contribution to Alabama Public Radio. Go online to APR.org and click on the DONATE button. You don’t have to do it all, but whatever you can do is vitally important, when you’re speaking of Alabama Public Radio.

