Sports Minded host Brittany Young sits down with Tiffany Willis to talk about her officiating career - the sports she's called, the roles she's held, the opportunities that are available, and the pros and cons of the field. Willis is a former official for the West Central Alabama Association and the Baton Rouge Association where she spent five seasons. She's currently a member of the West Virginia Football Association and the ODAC/USA South DIII conference. At the collegiate level, she's worked the line of scrimmage, primarily as the head line judge. This year, she'll be on the opposite side working line judge.

Listen • 51:03