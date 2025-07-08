Sports Minded host Brittany Young speaks with guest Karisma Chapman. Karisma - who's a former UAB women's basketball player and currently the Director of Operations for the MLK Women's Basketball League in Birmingham, Alabama - talks about hooping in the alley with her siblings as a kid in Chicago, playing professionally in Iceland and Israel, coaching AAU and girls high school basketball and lacing up her shoes for the women's league before moving into operations. Chapman also discusses some goals she has for the league in the coming seasons.

Listen • 34:14