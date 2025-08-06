Digital Media Center
Prodisee Pantry

  • Volunteers at Baldwin County Angels food pantry
    News
    How federal SNAP cuts may hit Alabama
    Cori Yonge
    The cost of groceries is up this summer. The news comes as Gulf Coast food banks say they’re feeding a record number of hungry families. Many of those individuals also get by with the help of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP. Formerly called food stamps. As you may have heard, Congress recently voted to shift a greater burden of SNAP funding to the states. In the first of a two part report on food insecurity and food access, here’s takes a look at what those changes to SNAP might mean for Alabama’s hungriest residents.