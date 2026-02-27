Sports Minded host Brittany Young sits down with Olive Branch, Mississippi native Madison Young. Madison is a senior and the starting pitcher for St. Benedict at Auburndale High School's softball team. She's also the starting pitcher for the Mississippi Bombers 18u National Knight and a University of Texas San Antonio signee. The Youngs, who are related, discuss the history of softball in their family and Madison's journey on the diamond to get to where she is now. Madison also talks about some goals she has for her final high school softball season.

