Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Free performance tickets! Sponsored by our partners. Click here to see active APR Giveaways.

Olivia Pichardo took the pitcher's mound for the Bears and made history

NPR | By Gabriel J. Sánchez,
Mallory Yu
Published May 1, 2026 at 3:34 PM CDT

Olivia Pichardo at Brown University is striking out D1 baseball players as the first woman in the game.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Gabriel J. Sánchez
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.
Mallory Yu
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Mallory Yu
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate