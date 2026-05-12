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New treatments offer hope for deadly pancreatic cancer

NPR | By Yuki Noguchi
Published May 12, 2026 at 4:14 PM CDT

Although pancreatic cancer remains very lethal, a few new kinds of therapies are coming

Copyright 2026 NPR
Yuki Noguchi
Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Science Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. She started covering consumer health in the midst of the pandemic, reporting on everything from vaccination and racial inequities in access to health, to cancer care, obesity and mental health.
See stories by Yuki Noguchi
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