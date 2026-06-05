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GLP-1s might reduce risk of cancer. Researchers are asking why

NPR | By Yuki Noguchi
Published June 5, 2026 at 3:46 PM CDT

There is mounting evidence to suggest GLP-1 drugs designed as diabetes and obesity treatments also help reduce cancer risk.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Yuki Noguchi
Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Science Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. She started covering consumer health in the midst of the pandemic, reporting on everything from vaccination and racial inequities in access to health, to cancer care, obesity and mental health.
See stories by Yuki Noguchi
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