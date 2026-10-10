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For reporters covering AI, keeping up with story is both tough and exciting

NPR | By Gabriel J. Sánchez,
Joel RoseBrett NeelyAdam Raney
Published October 10, 2026 at 4:47 PM CDT

How NPR's team covering AI covers their increasingly important and fast moving beat.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Gabriel J. Sánchez
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered.
Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
See stories by Joel Rose
Brett Neely
Brett Neely is the supervising editor of NPR's disinformation reporting team.
See stories by Brett Neely
Adam Raney
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