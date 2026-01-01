2026 Elections

Alabama voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, to cast their ballots for key state and federal offices. At the state level, the election includes the positions of governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, and auditor, alongside all 35 state senate seats and 105 state house seats. On the federal level, Alabamians will vote for one U.S. Senator and all seven of the state’s U.S. Representatives. Alabama Public Radio is helping you get election ready with key dates, deadlines, and polling information ahead of Election Day.