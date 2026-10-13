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An update on the protests in India

NPR | By Diaa Hadid,
Scott Detrow
Published October 13, 2026 at 3:03 PM CDT

There's a political standoff in India between the government and protesters over a controversial revision of the country's voter rolls

Copyright 2026 NPR
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid has covered South Asia and Afghanistan from NPR's bureau in Mumbai since October 2023. She previously spent 6 years in NPR's Islamabad bureau, where she covered Pakistan and Afghanistan. Her favorite stories are about people and moments that capture the complexity of the places she covers.
See stories by Diaa Hadid
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a host of All Things Considered, as well as NPR’s daily news podcast Consider This.
See stories by Scott Detrow
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