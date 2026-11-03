It's Election Day. Here's what you need to know

Stephen Fowler is a political reporter with NPR’s Washington Desk, where he currently reports on the restructuring of federal government and the future of the Democratic and Republican parties after Donald Trump’s return to office.
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