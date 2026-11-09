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Some House and Senate races remain uncalled. What we know

NPR | By Stephen Fowler,
Steve Inskeep
Published November 9, 2026 at 3:42 AM CST

Several House and Senate races are still uncalled, so when might we know the outcomes?

Copyright 2026 NPR
Stephen Fowler
Stephen Fowler is a political reporter with NPR’s Washington Desk, where he currently reports on the restructuring of federal government and the future of the Democratic and Republican parties after Donald Trump’s return to office.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
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