Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 4
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maintenance gone awry caused nation-wide ground stop, says Transportation Secretary

NPR | By Joel Rose,
Rob Schmitz
Published November 14, 2026 at 4:48 PM CST

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy points blame toward contractor in explaining Friday's nation-wide aviation ground stop.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR NewsNPR National News
Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
See stories by Joel Rose
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin.
See stories by Rob Schmitz
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate