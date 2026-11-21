Governor Kay Ivey announced a high=tech investment deal that could bring seven hundred jobs to Alabama’s wiregrass region. The state is reportedly getting a major economic investment from an out-of-state manufacturing company. Minnesota based Niron Magnetics says it will build a nearly $2 billion dollar manufacturing campus in Dothan.

Alabama beat out over twenty other states to win this project. Niron plans to build its factory, which is designed to make magnets with iron nitrides, and not the “rare earth” minerals that have generated controversy between the U.S. and China.

In a new release, Ivey said…

“Alabama has demonstrated time and time again that when it comes to competing for the world’s most transformative industries, we are second to none. “Niron Magnetics’ $1.8 billion investment in Dothan is tremendous news for the Wiregrass and another significant win for Alabama’s growing manufacturing industry. We are proud to welcome Niron to Alabama and look forward to the opportunities this investment will create.”

The magnets are used in various industries, including AI data centers, aerospace, defense, automobiles, robotics and automation. The company is also building a plant in Minnesota. The nearly two million-square-foot plant will be at the Westgate Super Site in Dothan which has access to a CSX rail line. The plant is projected to produce ten thousand tons of magnets per year, the company said.