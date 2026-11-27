Miguel Macias is NPR's Lead Overnight Editor, based in Spain, where he also reports from. Prior to returning to his home country in 2023, Macias spent more than two decades living and working in the U.S. Most recently Macias was a Senior Producer at NPR's All Things Considered, in Washington, D.C., where he worked in a number of capacities, such as producing the award-winning series Climate, migration and the far right.
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