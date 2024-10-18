Digital Media Center
WAPR experienced a component failure. Technicians have initiated the repair process. Thank you for your patience.

From political change to spooky traditions, check out these new podcasts

By Jessica Green,
Jack Mitchell
Published October 18, 2024 at 11:54 AM CDT
Halloween and election night are right around the corner. Whether you're casting ballots or spells, add these public media podcast recommendations from the NPR One team to your playlist.

The podcast episode descriptions below are from podcast webpages and have been edited for brevity and clarity.

NPR's Jessica Green and Jack Mitchell curated and produced this piece.

Arts & Life
Jessica Green
Jack Mitchell
