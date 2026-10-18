Sunday Puzzle: Under the weather

On-air challenge

Every answer today is a word or phrase that might appear in a weather forecast. It might be a forecast from any time of the year in any part of the U.S. Identify the words from their anagrams.

Ex. IRAN —> RAIN

1. CLOD

2. STEEL

3. OF OLD

4. LE CAR

5. ONLINE (2 words)

6. NOT WIPED (2 words)

7. MORTICES (2 words)

8. RAUNCHIER

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Nancy Taubenslag, of Scarsdale, N.Y. Name a company that's known for transportation. Move the first two letters to the end. Reverse everything. Insert the name of an international tourist destination. And you'll get the name of a game that involves transportation. What things are these?

Answer: Amtrak --> Ma rio Kart

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Ned Pokras of Brattleboro, V.T. Take the last name of a well-known figure in music. 11 letters. Drop the 9th and 10th letters. Say the result out loud. Phonetically, it will sound like two hot beverages one after the other. Who is the figure in music, and what are the beverages?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, DATE at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

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