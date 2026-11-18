Runners and cyclists still have access to D.C.'s East Potomac Park, despite the Trump administration's plans to close it over the weekend. But its golf course is conspicuously missing the flags that typically mark the holes — and at least some of the people who typically play them.

Federal Judge Ana Reyes issued a restraining order late Saturday to keep the beloved park open for two weeks, just hours before the National Park Service planned to cut off public access to most of it indefinitely.

But Sunday marked the last day of the government's lease with the National Links Trust, which had operated the golf course since 2020. And Reyes did not order the government to keep operating the golf course — though she has since signaled she may consider it.

"Whether and how Defendants do so is solely within their discretion, but Defendants cannot use the absence of golf operations as a reason to exclude the public from the Course," Reyes wrote in her 30-page order.

Reyes criticized the government's "pretextual" justification and "arbitrary" timeline for closing the park, which she said would "irreparably harm" the people who enjoy it on a daily basis — including the local preservationists and golfers who first sued to protect the course in February.

Tom Brenner / AP Protesters gathered at East Potomac Park on Sunday to rally against its planned closure.

In comments on social media and to the press, President Trump slammed her decision and said his administration will appeal. The White House referred NPR to those comments.

"What she's done is she stopped it for 15 days," Trump told reporters when asked about the case on Monday. "You can't stop that."

The National Park Service and Interior Department did not respond to NPR's questions about the future of the course.

Trump has his sights set on redeveloping the golf course — which he has repeatedly decried as decrepit and dangerous — into a championship-level venue. Administration officials are due to present that vision to the federal Commission of Fine Arts on Thursday.

According to the government's 64-page submission, architect Tom Fazio's design would replace East Potomac's three courses of varying difficulty levels with one 18-hole layout stretching across almost the entire peninsula.

The plan is broadly unpopular in D.C., as it would eliminate the perimeter road beloved by runners and cyclists, and the grassy areas where people picnic and birdwatch. Critics worry the new course would be less accessible for beginners and less affordable for everyone. Prices currently range from $17 to $48 per round, and the Trump administration has not said what a round at the new course would cost, only that locals would be able to play at a discount.

/ Department of the Interior The proposed redesign, which the Trump administration has submitted to federal arts commissions for review, shows one 18-hole course stretching across East Potomac Park. It would replace the park's three existing courses for different skill levels and eliminate the road around the perimeter.

Locals agree that East Potomac could use some improvements, including to its long-eroded seawall. But that's very different from overhauling the course entirely. Reyes pressed government lawyers at a Friday hearing on why the National Park Service chose the latter.

Officials pointed to Trump's social media directives, but also argued that the park needs to be closed for other reasons: to repair the seawall (for which it acknowledged Friday there is no plan yet) and because of the lack of a golf course operator (a situation Reyes described as "entirely self-inflicted"). And it says there are nearby recreational areas people can use instead — though critics say there is no substitute. Reyes seemed to agree.

"Plaintiffs' harms are tied to 'East Potomac's beauty, historic layout, and historic designs,'" Reyes wrote. "While there are other parks in Washington, D.C., there is no other East Potomac Park."

The East Potomac golf course is known for its history of accessibility

/ Library of Congress East Potomac Park, as seen from above in 1935, is home not only to a golf course but also to grassy picnic areas and a perimeter road beloved by runners and cyclists.

East Potomac is a man-made peninsula, originally dredged from the Potomac River to facilitate shipping channels. Congress designated the land a public park in 1897, declaring it should be "forever held and used as a park for the recreation and pleasure of the people." It houses many forms of recreation, including a tennis complex, a perimeter road and a 220-acre golf course.

The golf course at East Potomac is one of seven that the federal government built in D.C. between 1917 and 1948, according to a 2017 National Park Service historical report. It calls that "a testament to the rise in popularity of the sport of golf and the demand for public golf courses for those who could not [afford] private memberships to exclusive golf clubs in the early decades of the 20th century."

That number has since dwindled to three. East Potomac is the busiest, especially after a renewed interest in golf during the COVID-19 pandemic: It hosted some 125,000 rounds of golf in 2025 alone.

"In a city where politicians are constantly focused on what separates us, East Potomac is one of the few remaining spaces where no matter who you are, what you do, or the state of your game, everyone is welcome and everyone is treated the same," plaintiff Dave Roberts said in a statement when the lawsuit was first filed.

Its first 18 holes were designed by Walter Travis, one of the top amateur golfers in the U.S., who shaped dozens of courses during the "golden age of golf" (which ended around the onset of the Great Depression).

He modeled East Potomac after Scottish "links-style" courses, which are known for their coastal terrain and relative lack of trees — in this case offering clear views of the Potomac River and the Washington Monument. And, in a unique twist, Travis designed the course to be reversible, for the durability of the grounds and to the delight of those who played them.

"Travis captured a design style that characterized the era's greatest courses, including East Potomac: difficult for aggressive elite players, yet playable for unskilled beginners," plaintiffs wrote in their February complaint.

The first portion of the course opened to the public in July 1920. It cost 25 cents to play a round, including locker room privileges. The course was a huge hit, drawing 16,345 golfers in its first year. That number nearly quadrupled by 1921, according to the National Park Service.

/ Library of Congress Golfers play in a tournament at East Potomac in June 1923.

The links grew to meet demand over the next decade, ultimately expanding into three courses (red, white and blue) plus one of the first miniature golf courses in the U.S., which features tiny replicas of the White House and U.S. Capitol and is now the country's oldest continually operating mini-golf course.

But despite its broad appeal, East Potomac initially allowed Black players access only during limited hours one day per week. A separate course, Langston, opened to serve Black residents in 1939 — on the site of a former city dump — but suffered from neglect and downright hazardous conditions.

One day in June 1941, three Black golfers showed up at East Potomac and demanded to play.

According to historical accounts, they had a "fair-skinned" friend purchase their tickets but were turned away. They returned with some powerful government allies, and park police ruled that the men should be allowed to play since they had tickets. The trio completed 18 holes, accompanied by police and amidst the "boos and chorus of insults" from white onlookers.

The next day, the interior secretary issued an order opening the course to all players, regardless of race.

Harassment and other forms of segregation persisted at the city's municipal courses for over a decade, but the golfers' 1941 protest is seen as a turning point in the fight for equal access to public spaces. The National Park Service says it "opened the door for the full integration of all national park facilities in 1945."

Judge Reyes has nodded to that part of the park's history throughout the case, including while grilling government lawyers at a mid-October hearing.

"We're not just talking about some putt-putt thing that went up by the beach you take your kids to," she said, adding that the course holds a rich history and "deep amount of meaning" to locals. "There was bravery in the people who first desegregated this golf course."

The course has only closed — temporarily — a few times in its history, including for a portion of World War II and for a few days after Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination, in 1968, when National Guard troops responding to riots set up camp at East Potomac.

What would change?

There have been changes at East Potomac over the decades, like the addition of a two-tiered driving range in the 1990s.

But, as the National Park Service said in its 2017 report, the city's courses continue their original intent "to allow golfers of all ages and skill levels to play at an [affordable] cost compared to private and even semi-private clubs in the area and remain extremely popular."

Plaintiffs note in their lawsuit that a weekend round at East Potomac's blue course costs $48, compared to $89 for a Sunday morning round at the Laurel Hill Golf Club, a municipal golf course in nearby Fairfax County, Va.

Critics worry a championship-style course would be even less affordable — especially one that Trump described over the weekend this way: "All over the World it will be acclaimed as being the Best Golf Course anywhere."

Trump said locals will get a 50% discount. But the administration has not said how much it will cost to play. The administration's proposal only points to "benchmark" championship courses in California, Texas and New York, where locals pay up to $90 per weekend round, even with a discount. The government admitted Friday that those were merely illustrations.

There's also the question of how beginner-friendly the redesigned course would be.

Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP Golfers look at clubs being given away after the National Links Trust stopped operating East Potomac's golf course on Monday.

Reyes pointed out last week that under the administration's proposal, even from the shortest tee at every hole, the course adds up to 6,013 yards. She asked the government how that compares to recommended course length averages for different types of players, including seniors and young players, and did not get an answer.

The administration said repeatedly that its plan is not yet final, as it still needs to undergo various federal reviews that require input from experts and the public. Lawyers told Reyes that there is no contract between the government and Fazio, the architect — despite Trump's repeated social media posts saying work would begin on Nov. 15.

Even so, the government said it had to close the park that day in part because there was no one left to run the course.

The nonprofit National Links Trust had entered into a 50-year lease to operate the city's municipal golf courses in 2020. But the government terminated its East Potomac lease last December, accusing it of failing to make capital improvements. The trust continued to manage the course on an interim basis — and still manages the city's other courses — but announced last month that its role would end at East Potomac on Nov. 15.

Reyes said that timing was no coincidence.

"[The National Park Service] claims that it would be unable to safely manage the course itself. In other words, the Government's hands are tied," she wrote in her order. "But the Government tied the knot itself."

Reyes has been openly hesitant to take the administration at its word at this point in the increasingly inflammatory case. She ordered an inquiry into potential misconduct by government lawyers and officials after they cut down hundreds of trees on short notice in October and repeatedly contradicted the president's social media announcements in court.

At Friday's hearing, Reyes questioned why the National Park Service couldn't renew its lease with the operator, especially since it has already entrusted it to manage two other municipal golf courses for another 50 years. She mulled whether the government could theoretically step in to run the golf course, at least until it finds another party to do so.

Reyes appears to be weighing whether she has the legal authority to compel the Trump administration to do that. On Monday, she ordered both parties to submit briefings discussing "whether the Court may require the Government to operate East Potomac Golf Course in order to maintain the status quo."

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