Please find enclosed Alabama Public Radio’s entry for the James Beard Award for Best Audio Programming. Our entry is titled “APR Notebook: Chef Frank Stitt and the stand he took during the BP oil spill.” The Alabama Public Radio team spent four months researching this profile of Chef Frank, and his defense of the Alabama commercial seafood industry following the spill.After the disaster, Alabama seafood fishermen found that longtime buyers of their harvest cut them off. One shrimp boat operator noted how grocery store chains would buy from Texas fishermen in nearby waters, so long as their seafood was marked "caught in Texas.” Chef Frank championed the Alabama fishing industry. Not only did he buy coastal seafood there, he made it a point to print it on his menus so everyone knew where that night’s selection came from.My first encounter with Stitt was as a journalist covering the aftermath of the 2010 BP oil spill. Our interview for “APR Notebook” was my first opportunity to speak in-depth with him about that time, and his history in the Birmingham area.Stitt and I sat for our interview in the darkened dining room of his beloved Highland Bar and Grill in Birmingham. It remains closed following the COVID-19 pandemic. Stitt spoke with nostalgia about his flagship restaurant in Birmingham. He clearly misses it. Stitt described his boyhood, which included seeing and eating fresh produce from his family farm in Cullman. That later led to his experience working alongside Chef Alice Waters of Chez Panisse and cooking author Richard Olney in Provence. A portrait of Olney hangs in Stitt’s French style bistro “Chez Fon Fon.”Stitt recalled how Birmingham banks were leery of him at first, as a twenty seven year old kid who left Alabama for Berkeley and France. His goal was to open a restaurant in a city with few “high end” dining options. Stitt now mentors the next generation of chefs, on cooking as well as the pride he feels when he wears his crisp “whites” while in the kitchen.