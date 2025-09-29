Sawdust & Splinters and sisterhood: Empowering women in Tuscaloosa’s maker scene

The city of Tuscaloosa is most commonly associated with football and other rich collegiate traditions, but it is also a city brimming with arts and creativity. Two local artists have established a budding creative community in Druid City, and they want everyone to know about it.

One of the artists is Janet Vieira, a woodworker and small business owner based in Tuscaloosa. In 2024, she founded Sawdust & Splinters Makerspace, which provides their members with the tools and studio space to unleash their artistry through woodworking.

“There are tools at your disposal that you can utilize. If you know what you're doing, you're welcome to come in and use them at your leisure. You can also take a workshop where I teach you the basics of some tools by making a project,” Vieira explained.

Based on her exquisite craftsmanship, it may be hard to believe that Viera’s woodworking prowess is entirely self-taught. She credited online resources for the development of her skills.

“I started watching female or women artists on Instagram that did signs and things like that, and I said, ‘I want to do that too.’ So, I started using different kind of tools— table saws—which was a little scary at the beginning,” said Vieira.

Prompting her woodworking journey, Vieira said she noticed that the male figures in her life were never dissuaded from learning to use power tools. Although she had a natural aptitude for craftiness, she said she wanted to feel empowered by growing her carpentry skills.

“Woodworking is a very male-dominated field. I, myself, have a lot of idols to look up to—my dad, my husband. They all know how to do everything, so I wanted to be able to know how to do everything,” said Vieira.

As she refined her skills, Vieira began creating and selling her pieces through her own woodcraft business. Following her example, Vieira’s friends implored her to teach them how to make their own projects through informal, small-scale workshops.

“I did my first little workshop, and they were just amazed by it,” Vieira recounted.

Being a woman herself, she cited her own identity as one of the main reasons for establishing the makerspace. Vieira said she hoped her story would encourage other women to grow confidence in their ability to use power tools.

“I am a woman in this space, so that's a plus for women to come into my space. I feel like it's easier to come into a space when there's a woman teaching you something than if it's a male,” Vieira explained.

Outside of her experience as a woman, Vieira said her approach to teaching was also shaped by other areas of her life. Prior to opening her business, she spent time traveling the world and experiencing various cultures.

“Traveling helped me know that there [are] different people. So, people learn differently, people understand things differently, people process doing things differently,” she said. “So, when I'm teaching, it [taught] me that I need to look at that individual person and not just globalize.”

Although she chose the DIY approach, Vieira now offers a safe and controlled environment for women to learn woodworking through Sawdust & Splinters Makerspace. Outside of a wooden planter or a book shelf, members can also take home valuable life skills.

“Learning to use power tools is very empowering. It inspires self-confidence. The first thing they say is, ‘I had no idea I could do something like this.’ […] That feeling of ‘I can do anything if I just take a minute to learn about it’—that’s what most people get out of it,” said Vieira.

Before it was a fully-fledged makerspace, Vieira first brought her idea to fellow artist and business owner, Tiffany Amirkhanian. In 2024, the two women joined in a creative partnership to expand on Amirkhanian’s existing art studio, Druid City Makerspace.

“We had a tiny little wood shop, and I had no knowledge of it. Janet was one of our members […] and had the woodworking knowledge. So, as our membership grew, she was really looking to open woodworking up, and we didn't have the space there. So, we started looking for facilities together,” Tiffany recounted.

Although Sawdust & Splinters Makerspace encourages women to learn woodworking, their mission extends to all members of the community. Both studios provide a collaborative space for their members to actualize and profit from their creative passions.

“Tuscaloosa Made is our joint venture. All members can sell handmade up front, and we do some markets and stuff. So, it was just a love for wanting this to be out in the community,” Tiffany explained.

As for other community involvement, both spaces have projects that are open to the public.

Janet: “We have our mural on the side of the building. It's not finished yet, but it's a community mural. So, we've had a lot of events where people come out and paint,” said Vieira. “We're going to build a deck out there, which is going to be my community project, so people can come in and help me build the deck.”

Sawdust & Splinters Makerspace is committed to providing creatives of any skill level with the tools to make their own work. Anyone, from woodworking novices to carpentry savants, can sign up for a class or membership through their website. Along with Druid City Makerspace, the studios are open for drop-ins for those who would like to tour the space.

