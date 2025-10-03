Yellowhammer Haunted History: The Legend of the Drish House

Whether you’re a believer in the paranormal or just love a good story, Alabama is filled with spooky legends. These sites combine history, mystery and a touch of

the supernatural. Perfect for anyone curious about the state’s haunted side!

I'm APR’s Digital Content Reporter and Producer Aydan Conchin. Each Friday this October, I'm exploring some of the most chilling tales from across the state. Join me for a look at the haunted hideaways across Alabama — if you dare!

First up, let’s dive into some Yellowhammer Haunted History, starting with one of Tuscaloosa’s most talked about locations — The Drish House.

Today, this infamous mansion serves as an event venue, but it hasn’t always hosted weddings and parties. According to the official Drish House website, the home was originally built in the 1830s by Dr. John R. Drish, a physician, and his wife, Sarah Drish. Its unique and ornate architecture reportedly still makes it one of the most historically and architecturally significant buildings in the city.

1 of 4 — tuscaloosa-wrecking-co.jpg historicdrishhouse.com 2 of 4 — south-side-baptist-1024x959.jpg historicdrishhouse.com 3 of 4 — Drish_Mansion_1911.jpg historicdrishhouse.com 4 of 4 — preservation-1024x768.jpg historicdrishhouse.com

According to HistoricDrishHouse.com, the house took on many roles over the decades after Mrs. Drish passed away. Here's what I found:



In 1906, Drish House was purchased by the Tuscaloosa Board of Education and transformed into Jemison School. This was one of the Druid City's first public schools.

In the 1930s, the house served a completely different function as an auto parts warehouse. This was through the Tuscaloosa Wrecking Company.

In the 1940s, the Southside Baptist Church bought the property. It was used as a place of worship and community gathering for more than 50 years.

Nothing too spooky yet, but there's more to tell about this chilling tale in Tuscaloosa! Let's get into the haunted history of the house.

So... what really happened in the Drish House?

The Drish House has been the subject of lurid legends since the early 20th century, and it’s not just whispers in the wind. Sources like the Encyclopedia of Alabama, Visit Tuscaloosa and US Ghost Adventures back up the paranormal activity.

The property is so eerie, it even earned it's own chapter “Death Lights in the Tower" in Kathryn Tucker Windham’s classic ghost story collection, 13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey.

The legend says, if you glance up at the tower of the Drish House on the right night, you might spot candles flickering in the darkness. Here's where it get's spooky — it’s not just some fake candle. It's said to be a ghostly bride, eternally mourning her husband.

Remember Dr. John R. Drish, the physician who built the house? He was also a notorious gambler and alcoholic. In 1867, one of his drinking binges reportedly turned deadly.

When he passed away, his wife, Sarah, had candles placed around his casket, and said she wanted those exact same candles used for her own funeral one day. But 17 years later, when her time came, those candles were nowhere to be found!

Soon after her funeral, a Tuscaloosa local reported seeing a towering fire blazing inside the Drish House. But when fire crews arrived — there was nothing there. That mysterious glow, believed to be Mrs. Drish’s anger or sorrow, has supposedly reappeared again and again over the years.

usghostadventures.com

Fast-forward to 2014. The Drish House stayed empty until that year, when when Matt and Nika McCool purchased the property. They renovated and transformed the historic relic into what exists in Tuscaloosa community today, serving as a venue for events.

So, is the Legend of the Drish House a tragic love story, or a cautionary tale about the dead and their unfulfilled wishes? Some say it's possible Sarah’s ghost continues to haunt Drish House because she wasn't surrounded by her husband’s candles on her deathbed. Now, she must light the candles herself — and we are the ones who see it happen time and time again.

That's a wrap for today's Yellowhammer Haunted Histories! Stay tuned every Friday this October, and I'll tell you more about the ghost stories and spooky sites across Alabama 👻✨