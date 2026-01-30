Alabama Out Loud: Mobile's Mardi Gras Kickoff

Whether it’s a local event, a cultural tradition or a story worth listening to, Alabama has no shortage of voices that deserve the spotlight. From small-town happenings to statewide moments, these stories reflect the people, places and conversations that shape life across the Yellowhammer State.

I’m APR’s Digital Content Reporter and Producer, Aydan Conchin. Alabama Out Loud is an ongoing series where I highlight events, culture and community voices from across the state — turning up the volume on what makes Sweet Home Alabama worth listening to.

In this first episode of Alabama Out Loud, we’re starting at the beginning, exploring how Mardi Gras season gets underway in Mobile and why these early celebrations matter just as much as the parades themselves.

Long before the parades roll and beads fill the streets, Mardi Gras in Alabama begins with anticipation and tradition, according to the Encyclopedia of Alabama. In Mobile, the birthplace of Mardi Gras in the United States, the season starts quietly, marked by community gatherings and shared history.

From Twelfth Night, which officially kicks off the Carnival season, to early parades and citywide events, these moments set the tone for everything that follows, reported by the City of Mobile. They’re a reminder that Mardi Gras isn’t just about Fat Tuesday, it’s about weeks of preparation, pride and people coming together to celebrate a tradition passed down through generations.

Twelfth Night

Mardi Gras season in Alabama officially began with Twelfth Night (Jan 6), marking the end of the Christmas season and the ceremonial start of Carnival. In Mobile, the tradition dates back centuries, with gatherings that blend history, music and of course — king cake.

Twelfth Night isn’t about spectacle yet. Instead, it’s about community and continuity, a moment when locals welcome the season ahead and honor the roots of Mardi Gras in the city where the tradition first took hold in the United States.

Early Parade Weekend

This past weekend, the sounds and sights of Mardi Gras finally hit the streets. Mobile’s early parade weekend introduces the first rolling celebrations of the season, giving crowds a preview of what’s to come in the weeks ahead, according to the City of Mobile.

These early parades may be smaller than Fat Tuesday’s grand finale, but they’re no less meaningful. For many families, this weekend marks the true start of Mardi Gras. The moment when tradition moves from planning to celebration.

Conde Cavaliers Parade — January 30

The quiet anticipation of Carnival gives way to celebration. The Conde Cavaliers Parade rolls through downtown Mobile on Friday night, bringing floats, music and the first major wave of beads to the streets. For many locals, it’s the moment Mardi Gras starts to feel real according to parade listings from the Moblie Mask.

Bayport Parading Society & Mystic DJ Riders — January 31

Saturday keeps the momentum going with back-to-back parades from the Bayport Parading Society and Mystic DJ Riders. These krewes carry on Mobile’s long-standing Mardi Gras traditions with colorful floats, costumed riders and plenty of throws for the crowd. It’s a full day downtown, filled with music, laughter and neighbors gathering shoulder-to-shoulder to celebrate.

Massacre Island Secret Society Parade — Febuary 1

The weekend wraps up along the coast, where the Massacre Island Secret Society Parade brings Mardi Gras to Dauphin Island. With seaside views and a close-knit crowd, the celebration feels uniquely local. Mardi Gras in Alabama stretches beyond downtown Mobile and connects communities across the Gulf Coast.

Before the beads fly and the floats roll, Mardi Gras in Alabama begins right here — with tradition, anticipation and a season just getting started. 🎭🎷🎶👑✨🥳