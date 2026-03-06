Alabama Out Loud: Springing Forward Across the State
Whether it’s a local event, a cultural tradition or a story worth listening to, Alabama has no shortage of voices that deserve the spotlight. From small-town happenings to statewide moments, these stories reflect the people, places and conversations that shape life across the Yellowhammer State.
I’m APR’s Digital Content Reporter and Producer, Aydan Conchin. Alabama Out Loud is an ongoing series where I highlight events, culture and community voices from across the state — turning up the volume on what makes Sweet Home Alabama worth listening to.
In the fifth episode of Alabama Out Loud, we’re springing forward across the state — as longer days, warmer weather and the seasonal clock change mark the gradual return of spring in Alabama.
Daylight Saving — March 8
As daylight saving time arrives in early March, evenings stretch a little longer across Alabama communities, bringing more light into after-work hours. This marks the gradual shift into spring, as reported by Time and Date.
That extra daylight often means the return of seasonal routines. This includes neighborhood walks lasting later, parks filling again and outdoor gathering spaces reopening as temperatures begin to warm. Across towns and cities statewide, people begin spending more time outside, easing back into the rhythms of spring.
Spring Outdoors Across Alabama
In North Alabama, greenways and trail systems around Huntsville and the Tennessee Valley see more walkers, runners and cyclists in the evening light as highlighted by the Land Trust of North Alabama.
Across Central Alabama, riverwalks, campus lawns and downtown districts in places like Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Montgomery draw residents back outdoors for after-work strolls and shared community spaces.
Along the Gulf Coast, waterfront paths and public beaches in Mobile and Baldwin County begin their early spring season, offering open, low-cost places to spend longer days near the water.
Spring Break on a Budget
The seasonal shift also aligns with Spring Break travel and day-trip outings across the state. Public parks, historic districts and trails provide free ways to explore close to home, while museums and cultural institutions offer indoor options during variable early-spring weather.
In Birmingham, the Birmingham Museum of Art remains free to the public year-round and is currently hosting the exhibition Monet to Matisse: French Moderns, 1850–1950, on view through May. The exhibition features more than one hundred works spanning major movements of modern art, offering a seasonal cultural destination during longer spring days.
The Return of Outdoor Community Life
Warmer weekends bring the gradual return of outdoor community life statewide — open green spaces filling with families and students, downtown foot traffic increasing and seasonal events beginning to reappear on local calendars.
As clocks spring forward, Alabama communities often do the same, moving back into outdoor routines, shared spaces and the early signs of spring across the state.
🌞🌸🎨✨🏞️⏰