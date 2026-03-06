Digital Media Center
Alabama Out Loud
Alabama Out Loud is a storytelling series amplifying the voices, events and cultural moments shaping life across the Yellowhammer State, presented by Alabama Public Radio. Digital Content Reporter Aydan Conchin highlights everything from local happenings and arts to food, music, people and statewide traditions. Capturing what Alabama sounds like when its stories are told out loud.

Alabama Out Loud: Springing Forward Across the State

Alabama Public Radio | By Aydan Conchin
Published March 6, 2026 at 1:30 PM CST
Aydan Conchin

Whether it’s a local event, a cultural tradition or a story worth listening to, Alabama has no shortage of voices that deserve the spotlight. From small-town happenings to statewide moments, these stories reflect the people, places and conversations that shape life across the Yellowhammer State.

I’m APR’s Digital Content Reporter and Producer, Aydan Conchin. Alabama Out Loud is an ongoing series where I highlight events, culture and community voices from across the state — turning up the volume on what makes Sweet Home Alabama worth listening to.

In the fifth episode of Alabama Out Loud, we’re springing forward across the state — as longer days, warmer weather and the seasonal clock change mark the gradual return of spring in Alabama.

1 of 2  — pasja1000-daylight-saving-time-3382879_1920.jpg
Pixabay
2 of 2  — clocks-canary-warf.jpg
Time and Date

Daylight Saving — March 8

As daylight saving time arrives in early March, evenings stretch a little longer across Alabama communities, bringing more light into after-work hours. This marks the gradual shift into spring, as reported by Time and Date.

That extra daylight often means the return of seasonal routines. This includes neighborhood walks lasting later, parks filling again and outdoor gathering spaces reopening as temperatures begin to warm. Across towns and cities statewide, people begin spending more time outside, easing back into the rhythms of spring.

Pixabay

Spring Outdoors Across Alabama

In North Alabama, greenways and trail systems around Huntsville and the Tennessee Valley see more walkers, runners and cyclists in the evening light as highlighted by the Land Trust of North Alabama.

1 of 5  — LandTrust-01_79FEE5BC-9B91-4621-8494C55ECC8A7C29_2ae17218-d1c1-42d5-a0116dcc506f9f8f.jpg
2 of 5  — Dry-Falls_B6B0C04A-F582-F74B-F99B9B0DA409ED01-b6b0bd2bad56e34_b6b0caa7-e4de-02a7-bb29ce73a33d7f82.jpg
3 of 5  — LandTrust-BlevinsGap-48_B829943E-D100-4A94-805D965F85DF96FB_1b13d97f-6ebb-4bb6-ae3967e250bc0ce5.jpg
4 of 5  — Bethel-Spring-Nature-Preserve-7318_DC7195A6-B7E6-490B-827BCF76D6435087_a9dc6f39-f178-4d1a-ad92509fa2b63984.jpg
5 of 5  — LandTrust-19_lowres_849B4310-3849-47E8-ADA1BF4E5D7939B2_95058580-ab21-4fd8-be88c2a3584090b6.jpg

Across Central Alabama, riverwalks, campus lawns and downtown districts in places like Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Montgomery draw residents back outdoors for after-work strolls and shared community spaces.

1 of 2  — Western-Riverwalk-Ribbon-Cutting-Web-Res-May-2024-32.jpg
Western Riverwalk / Elevate Tuscaloosa
2 of 2  — 2205019_zr_spring_stock_may_014-2400x1600.jpg
The Quad / The University of Alabama

Along the Gulf Coast, waterfront paths and public beaches in Mobile and Baldwin County begin their early spring season, offering open, low-cost places to spend longer days near the water.

Spring Break on a Budget

The seasonal shift also aligns with Spring Break travel and day-trip outings across the state. Public parks, historic districts and trails provide free ways to explore close to home, while museums and cultural institutions offer indoor options during variable early-spring weather.

In Birmingham, the Birmingham Museum of Art remains free to the public year-round and is currently hosting the exhibition Monet to Matisse: French Moderns, 1850–1950, on view through May. The exhibition features more than one hundred works spanning major movements of modern art, offering a seasonal cultural destination during longer spring days.

1 of 4  — 1951.255_01_p01_o2-997x1024.jpg
Monet to Matisse: French Moderns, 1850–1950 / Birmingham Museum of Art
2 of 4  — 67.24.19_PS9-1-1024x453.jpg
Monet to Matisse: French Moderns, 1850–1950 / Birmingham Museum of Art
3 of 4  — 1981.40_01_p_o2-1-1024x834.jpg
Monet to Matisse: French Moderns, 1850–1950 / Birmingham Museum of Art
4 of 4  — 23.105_PS11-810x1024.jpg
Monet to Matisse: French Moderns, 1850–1950 / Birmingham Museum of Art

The Return of Outdoor Community Life

Warmer weekends bring the gradual return of outdoor community life statewide — open green spaces filling with families and students, downtown foot traffic increasing and seasonal events beginning to reappear on local calendars.

The Gulf Coast Area / Sweet Home Alabama

As clocks spring forward, Alabama communities often do the same, moving back into outdoor routines, shared spaces and the early signs of spring across the state.

🌞🌸🎨✨🏞️⏰
