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Amy Selkirk, USA Faculty Oboe Recital

Amy Selkirk, USA Faculty Oboe Recital

Dr. Amy Selkirk, oboist, will present a USA Faculty Oboe Recital on Monday, September 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Dr. Selkirk will be collaborating with USA faculty pianist Dr. Robert Holm in this performance. Featured works on the program include Hindemith Sonata for English Horn, and the Poulenc Oboe Sonata.

USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
$5-8
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 28 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music

Artist Group Info

Amy Selkirk
amyselkirk@southalbama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
Mobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music