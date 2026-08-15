Amy Selkirk, USA Faculty Oboe Recital

Dr. Amy Selkirk, oboist, will present a USA Faculty Oboe Recital on Monday, September 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Dr. Selkirk will be collaborating with USA faculty pianist Dr. Robert Holm in this performance. Featured works on the program include Hindemith Sonata for English Horn, and the Poulenc Oboe Sonata.