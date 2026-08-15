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Anne Glerum, USA Faculty Clarinet Recital

Anne Glerum, USA Faculty Clarinet Recital

Dr. Anne Glerum will present a USA Faculty Clarinet Recital on Tuesday, September 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Dr. Glerum will be collaborating with USA faculty pianist Dr. Robert Holm in this performance. Works on the program include Gryphon by Theresa Martin and Camille Saint-Saëns' opus 167 Clarinet Sonata.

USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
$5-8
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music

Artist Group Info

Anne Glerum
aglerum@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
Mobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music