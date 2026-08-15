Anne Glerum, USA Faculty Clarinet Recital
Anne Glerum, USA Faculty Clarinet Recital
Dr. Anne Glerum will present a USA Faculty Clarinet Recital on Tuesday, September 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Dr. Glerum will be collaborating with USA faculty pianist Dr. Robert Holm in this performance. Works on the program include Gryphon by Theresa Martin and Camille Saint-Saëns' opus 167 Clarinet Sonata.
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
$5-8
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
Artist Group Info
Anne Glerum
aglerum@southalabama.edu
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts CenterMobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu