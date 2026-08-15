Anne Glerum, USA Faculty Clarinet Recital

Dr. Anne Glerum will present a USA Faculty Clarinet Recital on Tuesday, September 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Dr. Glerum will be collaborating with USA faculty pianist Dr. Robert Holm in this performance. Works on the program include Gryphon by Theresa Martin and Camille Saint-Saëns' opus 167 Clarinet Sonata.

