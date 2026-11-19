Looking for a festive way to kick off the Christmas season? Join the Baldwin Pops for their Sparkling Lights Christmas Concert on Thursday, December 10, at 7 p.m. at Daphne Civic Center!

Bring the whole family for an evening filled with the sounds of the season. And there's a special guest coming straight from the North Pole... Santa Claus will be there, and families are invited to take photos with him before and after the concert.

Founded in 1997, the Baldwin Pops has brought together local musicians of all ages and skill levels for nearly three decades. From classical favorites and Broadway hits to big band, jazz, Dixieland, and holiday classics, the Baldwin Pops delivers music everyone can enjoy.

Don't miss the Sparkling Lights Christmas Concert with the Baldwin Pops, Thursday, December 10, at 7 p.m. at Daphne Civic Center. Celebrate the season with great music, holiday cheer, and Santa himself!