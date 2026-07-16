Mobile’s favorite brunch event returns!

Brunch Fest is a vibrant food event and community fundraiser benefiting Lifelines Counseling Services. The 2026 event takes place on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the historic Fort Condé Inn in downtown Mobile from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Presented by Renasant Bank, Brunch Fest brings together the best of Mobile’s local food scene with top restaurants serving up their signature brunch bites alongside mimosas, music, and a market of local and handmade goods.

General admission tickets are available in advance for $30; tickets are $35 day of event.

If you want an even more elevated and elite experience, upgrade to Brunch Fest’s limited issue VIB – Very Important Bruncher – ticket. VIBs have access to exclusive perks like a private bar, complimentary catering, a complimentary brunch beverage, reserved seating, and access to indoor restrooms inside the elegant Fort Condé Inn. VIB tickets are $75 if purchased in advance ($85 day of event).

This event is for 21+ adults only. No strollers, kids, or pets. Please bring a valid form of ID for entry. No outside food or beverages are allowed. Please drink responsibly.

