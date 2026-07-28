City Center Art Fall 2026 - Studio Art Classes for Young Artists in Grades 2-3
City Center Art Fall 2026 - Studio Art Classes for Young Artists in Grades 2-3
Young artists in grades 2-3 explore a variety of artistic mediums, practice creative thinking and problem solving, develop new tools for self-expression, and, most importantly, have fun making art! Our teaching artist will guide young artists through projects tailored to their age and skill levels to help them develop as artists and build important creative skills.
Space One Eleven Art Center
Every 14 weeks through Dec 01, 2026.
Tuesday: 04:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Tuesday: 04:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Event Supported By
Space One Eleven Arts Center
(205) 328-0553
info@spaceoneeleven.org
Space One Eleven Art Center
2409 Second Ave. N.Birmingham, Alabama 35203
(205) 328-0553
info@spaceoneeleven.org