City Center Art Fall 2026 - Studio Art Classes for Young Artists in Grades 4-5
City Center Art Fall 2026 - Studio Art Classes for Young Artists in Grades 4-5
Young artists in grades 4-5 work in a variety of mediums such as paint, clay, charcoal, and ink. They will practice and expand on their skills in drawing, color theory, art history, studio maintenance, and how to formally evaluate their own artwork and the artwork of others.
Space One Eleven Art Center
Every 14 weeks through Dec 07, 2026.
Monday: 04:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Monday: 04:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Event Supported By
Space One Eleven Arts Center
(205) 328-0553
info@spaceoneeleven.org
Space One Eleven Art Center
2409 Second Ave. N.Birmingham, Alabama 35203
(205) 328-0553
info@spaceoneeleven.org