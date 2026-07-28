City Center Art Fall 2026 - Studio Art Classes for Young Artists in Grades 6-8
City Center Art Fall 2026 - Studio Art Classes for Young Artists in Grades 6-8
Young artists in grades 6-8 continue to improve upon their art-making skills with a focus on foundations and conceptual thinking.
Young artists who wish to apply to the Alabama School of Fine Arts will receive guidance during the application process including portfolio review and development.
All skill levels are welcome.
Space One Eleven Art Center
Every 14 weeks through Dec 09, 2026.
Wednesday: 04:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Wednesday: 04:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Event Supported By
Space One Eleven Arts Center
(205) 328-0553
info@spaceoneeleven.org
Space One Eleven Art Center
2409 Second Ave. N.Birmingham, Alabama 35203
(205) 328-0553
info@spaceoneeleven.org