City Center Art Fall 2026 - Studio Art Classes for Young Artists in Grades 9-12
City Center Art Fall 2026 - Studio Art Classes for Young Artists in Grades 9-12
City Center Art for high school students is a rigorous multi-media art class with a balance of foundations/essential skills and independent projects. With guidance from the teaching artist, students will increase their observational drawing skills, further their technical control of various mediums and develop and execute individually conceived projects to further their technical control of various mediums and strengthen their conceptual skills.
In addition, students will learn about art-related careers and opportunities. Juniors and seniors receive guidance for college applications and essays while building visual arts portfolios to increase college opportunities.
All skill levels are welcome.
Space One Eleven Arts Center
Every 14 weeks through Dec 03, 2026.
Thursday: 04:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Thursday: 04:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Event Supported By
Space One Eleven Arts Center
(205) 328-0553
info@spaceoneeleven.org
Space One Eleven Arts Center
2407 2nd Avenue NorthBirmingham, Alabama 35203
2053280553
info@spaceoneeleven.org