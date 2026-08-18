Colonel Mustard, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum, and all your favorite board game murder suspects take to the stage in this hilarious and chilling whodunit based on both the Hasbro classic and the motion picture. At an unusual dinner party, a sordid assortment of deadly weapons find their way into the hands of our motley crew. When the host turns up dead, the guests use every campy rule at their disposal to riddle their way to the truth!