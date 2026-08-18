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Clue

Clue

Colonel Mustard, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum, and all your favorite board game murder suspects take to the stage in this hilarious and chilling whodunit based on both the Hasbro classic and the motion picture. At an unusual dinner party, a sordid assortment of deadly weapons find their way into the hands of our motley crew. When the host turns up dead, the guests use every campy rule at their disposal to riddle their way to the truth!

Theatre Tuscaloosa Bean Brown
$23.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Oct 04, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Theatre Tuscaloosa
205.391.2277
tickets@theatretusc.com
https://www.theatretusc.com/shows/mamma-mia/

Artist Group Info

Theatre Tuscaloosa
tickets@theatretusc.com
https://www.theatretusc.com/clue
Theatre Tuscaloosa Bean Brown
9500 Old Greensboro Road #135
Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35405
205.391.2277
tickets@theatretusc.com
http://theatretusc.com/