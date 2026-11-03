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Coca-Cola’s Fan Work is Thirsty Work Tour - Auburn University

Coca-Cola’s Fan Work is Thirsty Work Tour - Auburn University

Coca-Cola will bring its Fan Work is Thirsty Work Tour to several stops across the state, where fans can enjoy free ice-cold Coca-Cola samples, customize a Coca-Cola hat at the hat press and take part in an immersive AR photo experience.

Auburn University
12:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

The Coca-Cola Company
hannah.castro@zenogroup.com
https://www.coca-colacompany.com/media-center/coca-cola-fan-work-thirsty-work-football
Auburn University
182 S. College St
Auburn , Alabama 36849
https://www.coca-colacompany.com/media-center/coca-cola-fan-work-thirsty-work-football