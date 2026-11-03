Coca-Cola’s Fan Work is Thirsty Work Tour - Auburn University
Coca-Cola’s Fan Work is Thirsty Work Tour - Auburn University
Coca-Cola will bring its Fan Work is Thirsty Work Tour to several stops across the state, where fans can enjoy free ice-cold Coca-Cola samples, customize a Coca-Cola hat at the hat press and take part in an immersive AR photo experience.
Auburn University
12:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Coca-Cola Company
hannah.castro@zenogroup.com
Auburn University
182 S. College StAuburn , Alabama 36849