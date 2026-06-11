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Curry Up Now Birmingham Grand Opening Celebration

Curry Up Now Birmingham Grand Opening Celebration

Get ready, Magic City! Curry Up Now, the nation’s fastest-growing Indian street food brand, is officially opening its first-ever Alabama location right next to UAB on Wednesday, June 17. Known for viral culinary mashups like Tikka Masala Burritos and Naughty Naan, the restaurant is celebrating its arrival with an all-day block-party-style grand opening.
To welcome the neighborhood, Curry Up Now is giving away free signature burritos to the first 205 guests in line, and five lucky attendees will win free Curry Up Now for an entire year. The celebration will also feature a live local DJ, an interactive photo booth, and exclusive merchandise giveaways throughout the day.
All meats served are 100% halal. Mark your calendars, arrive early to score your free burrito, and come hungry!

Curry Up Now
11:30 AM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Curry Up Now
425 20th St S Suite 104
Birmingham, Alabama 35233
(205) 202-5511
https://www.curryupnow.com/