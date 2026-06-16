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D6 Fest

D6 Fest

Get ready for a D6 Fest Weekend!

Join Councilor Crystal Smitherman for a full weekend of FREE fun, starting Friday, June 26. The festivities kick off with the D6 Fest Comedy Show at The Grove beginning at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, June 27, start your morning by supporting a local favorite during Brunch at Toasted Yolk from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.—drop in anytime. Later that day, the D6 Fest continues at Memorial Park starting at 3 p.m. Come out and enjoy giveaways, food trucks, a kid zone, musical performances, and more.

Then on Sunday, join us for a Service Day beginning with church service and a food box giveaway at First Baptist Church of Mason City at 10 a.m. We’ll close out the weekend with A Taste of West End at Arlington House, starting at 4:45 p.m.

Memorial Park
03:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Birmingham City Council
205-254-2294
https://www.birminghamal.gov/events/2025-04-05neighborly-district-6-community-improvement-day
Memorial Park
524 6th Ave S
Birmingham, Alabama 35205