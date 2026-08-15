Danny Alford, USA Faculty Trombone Recital
Danny Alford, USA Faculty Trombone Recital
Dr. Danny Alford will present a USA Faculty Trombone Recital on Tuesday, September 15 at 7:30 p.m. in the USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Dr. Alford will be collaborating with USA faculty pianist Dr. Robert Holm in this performance.
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
$5-8
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
Artist Group Info
Danny Alford
jdalford@southalabama.edu
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts CenterMobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu