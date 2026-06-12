District 6 Summer Farmers Market
District 6 Summer Farmers Market
The first District 6 Summer Farmers Market of the season arrives at Memorial Park on:
🗓Saturday, June 13th
⏰1:30 - 3:30 pm
📍Memorial Park (524 6th Avenue South Birmingham)
We all love a freebie -- so while supplies last..
🌷Free flowers
🍑Peaches
🎟️ And $5 vouchers
Support local farmers and come shop for some fresh produce with us, Birmingham!
Then -- go ahead and mark your calendar for our July and August summer farmers markets! They're both happening on the second Saturday of the month -- more details to follow, so stay tuned!
Memorial Park
01:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Birmingham City Council
205-254-2294
Memorial Park
524 6th Ave SBirmingham, Alabama 35205