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District 6 Summer Farmers Market

District 6 Summer Farmers Market

The first District 6 Summer Farmers Market of the season arrives at Memorial Park on:

🗓Saturday, June 13th
⏰1:30 - 3:30 pm
📍Memorial Park (524 6th Avenue South Birmingham)

We all love a freebie -- so while supplies last..
🌷Free flowers
🍑Peaches
🎟️ And $5 vouchers

Support local farmers and come shop for some fresh produce with us, Birmingham!
Then -- go ahead and mark your calendar for our July and August summer farmers markets! They're both happening on the second Saturday of the month -- more details to follow, so stay tuned!

Memorial Park
01:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Birmingham City Council
205-254-2294
https://www.birminghamal.gov/events/2025-04-05neighborly-district-6-community-improvement-day
Memorial Park
524 6th Ave S
Birmingham, Alabama 35205