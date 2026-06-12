The first District 6 Summer Farmers Market of the season arrives at Memorial Park on:

🗓Saturday, June 13th

⏰1:30 - 3:30 pm

📍Memorial Park (524 6th Avenue South Birmingham)

We all love a freebie -- so while supplies last..

🌷Free flowers

🍑Peaches

🎟️ And $5 vouchers

Support local farmers and come shop for some fresh produce with us, Birmingham!

Then -- go ahead and mark your calendar for our July and August summer farmers markets! They're both happening on the second Saturday of the month -- more details to follow, so stay tuned!