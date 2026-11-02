Emily Nazario, USA Faculty Flute Recital

Dr. Emily Nazario will present a USA Faculty Flute Recital on Sunday, January 24 at 3:00 p.m. in the USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Dr. Nazario will be collaborating with USA faculty pianist Dr. Robert Holm in this performance. Works on the program include C.P.E. Bach's Hamburger Sonata, Karg-Elert's Sinfonische Kanzone, and the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Mel Bonis.

Tickets for this Musical Arts Series event will be sold at the door only. Admission is $8 general and $5 for USA faculty & staff, USA students, youths under 18 and all senior citizens (cash or card accepted). Musical Arts Series season passes will of course be honored for admission to this event. Persons needing more information about this event or in need of special accommodation may call 251-460-7116 or 251-460-6136.