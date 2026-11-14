A 30-minute, coach-led strength and cardio Boot Camp with Coach Jess (Jessica Dunnigan) at Fitslay Academy in Northport. Classes run daily at 6:00 AM and rotate through three formats: Upper Blast & Burn, Glutes & Grit, and Total Body Sculpt. $35 per class. Bring water, training shoes and clothes you can move in. Request your spot at https://inperson.fitslay.com/