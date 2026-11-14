FitSlay Boot Camp with Coach Jess
FitSlay Boot Camp with Coach Jess
A 30-minute, coach-led strength and cardio Boot Camp with Coach Jess (Jessica Dunnigan) at Fitslay Academy in Northport. Classes run daily at 6:00 AM and rotate through three formats: Upper Blast & Burn, Glutes & Grit, and Total Body Sculpt. $35 per class. Bring water, training shoes and clothes you can move in. Request your spot at https://inperson.fitslay.com/
Fitslay Academy
$35
06:00 AM - 06:30 AM, every day through Dec 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
FitSlay (Coach Jess)
(205) 826-6359
Jess@fitslay.com
Fitslay Academy
850 Union Chapel Rd. E, Suite 2Northport, Alabama 35473